RPSC Announces RAS Pre Result @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 (Tsp & Non Tsp). The exam was held on August 5, 2018. Marks and final answer key will be released soon on the official website. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination will now have to appear in the Main examination.

RPSC Civil Sercices Prelims Exam Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: www.rpsc.rajathan.gov.in.

Step two: Clcik on the result link which is available on the home page itself.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and look for your roll number.

A total of 15044 candidates have been deemed qualified for the Main examination. The details of the main examination will be announced in due course of time.

If any candidate is found that he/she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules. The commission shall reject his/her candidature at any stage.

