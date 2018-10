RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018: Check Schedule Here

RPSC will be conducting the senior teacher Grade II competitive examination for various subjects from October 28 to November 2, 2018. Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the dates for the senior teacher Grade II examination for following subjects: Urdu, Sanskrit, Science, Hindi, General Knowledge, Sindhi, Punjabi, English, Maths and Social Sciences. The admit card and other details of the exams can be found from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had earlier announced the recruitment of 8,162 senior teachers (Non-TSP) and the last date for the application was June 9, 2018.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018: Dates

(Order: Serial number, Exam Subject, and date)



S. No. Exam Subject Exam Date 1 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Urdu 2/11/2018 2 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Sanskrit 2/11/2018 3 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Science 1/11/2018 4 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Hindi 1/11/2018 5 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 G.K.(Group - B) 31/10/2018 6 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Sindhi 30/10/2018 7 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Punjabi 30/10/2018 8 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 English 30/10/2018 9 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Maths 29/10/2018 10 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 Social Science 29/10/2018 11 Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam (Non-TSP) - 2018 G.K.(Group - A) 28/10/2018

Click here for more Jobs News