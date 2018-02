RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Marks Released; Know How To Check

RPSC 2nd Grade Marks: How to check

RPSC 2nd grade teacher marks for various senior level competitive exams have been released on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2nd grade teacher exams may check their marks now from the official website of the commission. The commission has so far released the marks of Social Science English , Science, Punjabi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit and Hindi subjects today. The commission had released the results and cutoff marks of all these exams recently.The results of RPSC grade 2 teacher exams are also available on the official website.Follow these steps to check your marks:Step One: Go to the official website of RPSCStep Two: Click on the marks link given on the news and events section on homepageStep Three: Click on the "link" option given opposite to your subjectsStep Four: Login with your examination detailsStep Five: Submit the details and check your marksRPSC has released following marks today: Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - SOCIAL SCIENCEMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - ENGLISHMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - SCIENCEMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group II) - PUNJABIMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group I) - URDUMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group I) - MATHEMATICSMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group I) - SANSKRITMarks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Group I) - HINDI