REET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On This Date

REET admit card 2021 will be released online on September 16, an official said.

REET admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) admit card on September 16, an official informed NDTV. The REET exam will be held on September 26, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had announced earlier. The REET admit card 2021 will be released online on the official website of the examination at reetbser21.com.

The exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 and was later postponed.

REET admit card 2021: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download REET admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET

Step 2: Click on the REET admit card 2021 link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Submit the details and download your REET admit card 2021 from the next page

"In view of the Covid situation it is not possible to conduct the exam on June 20," Mr Dotasra had said. "EWS candidates have to be given permission for the exam as government guidelines and a decision regarding this is pending," he had added.

For candidates belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) the registration window was opened on June 21. These candidates were allowed to submit their applications by July 5.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Dotasra had said, "#REET It has been decided to conduct the exam on 26th September. Applications for EWS candidates will be accepted from 21st June to 5th July. Very soon the Board of Secondary Education will release the revised release."

REET was one of two big recruitment drives announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020. The other teacher recruitment process will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Click here for more Jobs News