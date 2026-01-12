Rajasthan RSSB REET Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Today, Download Link Here

RSSB REET 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) mains admit card today, January 12, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards by login through their SSO ID on the offical website recruitment.rajasthangov.in. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026 in a single shift - from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

RSSB REET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthangov.in.

Click on "Admit Card" and then on "Get Admit Card" beside the respective REET examination section.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Important Guidelines For RSSB Exam 2026

Candidates appearing for the exam must make sure to not wear jeans as they will be denied entry. Male candidates have been advised to wear full/half sleeve shirt/T-shirt, kurta pyjama, pant. Female candidates should come wearing salwar suit, chunni or saree, half/full sleeve shirt, half/full sleeve kurta.

Carrying any electronic device that allows communication or could help in cheating during the exam has been prohibited. These include wristwatches, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, mobile phones.

Candidates must not wear any type of watch, sunglasses, belt, handbag, hairpin, amulet, cap/hat, scarf, stole, shawl, muffler, tie, jerkin with metal chain or blazer to the examination centre

RSSB REET Exam 2025: Number of Vacancies Available

A total of 7,759 vacancies will be filled for Primary School Teachers (Level 1) and Upper Primary School Teachers (Level 2). Out of these, 5,636 posts are for REET Level-1 (Class 1-5) and 2,123 for REET Level-2 (Class 6-8).

The selection for Rajasthan primary and upper primary teacher posts will be conducted in two stages: a written examination followed by document verification.