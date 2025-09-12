Rajasthan RSMSSB Grade 4 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan RSSB Class/ Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Students can check and download the admit card on the official website of RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the admit card on the other official website also- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination for Class 4 will be held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan RSSB Class 4 Exam 2025: Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RSSB Class 4 Admit Card.

Enter your roll number.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download - "RSSB Grade 4 Admit Card".