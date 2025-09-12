Rajasthan RSMSSB Grade 4 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

RSMSSB Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm
Rajasthan RSSB Class/ Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Students can check and download the admit card on the official website of RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the admit card on the other official website also- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The written examination for Class 4 will be held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Rajasthan RSSB Class 4 Exam 2025: Download Admit Card
- Visit the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on RSSB Class 4 Admit Card.
- Enter your roll number.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the admit card for future reference.
Here is the direct link to download - "RSSB Grade 4 Admit Card".