Rajasthan RSMSSB Grade 4 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan Class 4 Admit Card: The written examination for Class 4 will be held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025.

RSMSSB Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm

Rajasthan RSSB Class/ Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Students can check and download the admit card on the official website of RSSB- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the admit card on the other official website also- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination for Class 4 will be held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan RSSB Class 4 Exam 2025: Download Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on RSSB Class 4 Admit Card.
  • Enter your roll number.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download - "RSSB Grade 4 Admit Card".

