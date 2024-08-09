RSSB Clerk, Junior Assistant Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Details

RSMSSB Clerk, Junior Assistant Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the admit cards for the Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant positions. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check and download their admit cards from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the RSMSSB admit card for 2024, they are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth.

RSMSSB Clerk, Junior Assistant Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the RSMSSB official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Clerk Grade-II/ Jr. Assistant 2024: Information regarding candidates"

Enter your login details and click on "Submit"

Check and save your hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference

At the examination center, identity will be verified by presenting your provisional e-admit card, an original photo identity card, and an Aadhar card. In special circumstances, verification may be done with one of the following: PAN card, passport, driving license, or voter ID card. You must also bring a recent color photograph (2.5 cm x 2.5 cm) to be pasted on the attendance sheet (the photograph should not be merged, morphed, or tampered with, and must be no more than one month old). All photographs will be checked with software. Additionally, carry a transparent ballpoint pen with blue ink. Do not bring any other materials to the examination center.

The official notification reads: "Candidates should arrive at the examination center 2 hours before the scheduled examination time so that after the check-up, they can be seated at the designated place in the examination hall on time. Entry into the examination center will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled start of the examination. The entry gate of the examination center will be closed exactly 1 hour before the examination, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the center after this time. Therefore, candidates should be particularly mindful of the time."