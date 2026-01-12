Rajasthan RSSB REET 2025 Exam: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

Rajasthan RSSB REET 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) mains exam admit card today, January 12, 2026. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards through their SSO ID on the offical website recruitment.rajasthangov.in. The exam are scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026 in a single shift - from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

RSSB REET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthangov.in.

Click on "Admit Card" and then on "Get Admit Card" beside the respective REET examination section.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Download Link - "RSSB REET Exam Admit Card Download Link 2025"