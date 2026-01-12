Advertisement

Rajasthan RSSB REET 2025 Exam: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the REET 2025 mains admit card on January 12, 2026. Candidates can download it via their SSO ID on the official website.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rajasthan RSSB REET 2025 Exam: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here
RSSB has released the REET 2025 exam admit card, download Link here

Rajasthan RSSB REET 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) mains exam admit card today, January 12, 2026. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards through their SSO ID on the offical website recruitment.rajasthangov.in. The exam are scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 21, 2026 in a single shift - from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

RSSB REET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthangov.in.
  • Click on "Admit Card" and then on "Get Admit Card" beside the respective REET examination section.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.

Download Link - "RSSB REET Exam Admit Card Download Link 2025"

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RSSB REET Exam, RSSB Admit Card, RSSB Admit Card Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com