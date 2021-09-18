REET Admit Card 2021 Released; Direct Link Here

REET admit card has been released online for the September 26 exam.

REET admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers or REET admit card online. The REET admit card for the exam which has been scheduled to be held on September 26 has been released online on the official website of the examination at www.reetbser21.com ,www.reetbser21.org , www.reetbser21.net and www.reetbser21.info. Candidates would need their form number, name, mother's name and date of birth details for downloading REET admit card from the official websites.

Rajasthan conducts school level teacher recruitment based on the REET examination. REET admit card is an important document for appearing in the eligibility test which will be held across the state after ten days.

REET admit card 2021: Direct link

Download the REET admit card from the link given here:

REET admit card 2021 direct link

REET admit card 2021: How to download

Candidates may follow the steps given here to download REET admit card 2021:

Step One: Visit the official website of REET, reetbser21.com

Step Two: Click on the REET admit card 2021 link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter the required details entered during the REET 2021 registration process

Step Four: Submit the details and download your REET admit card 2021 from the next page

The Board has asked the REET aspirants to not to visit any other websites except www.reetbser21.com, www.reetbser21.org, www.reetbser21.net and www.reetbser21.info to download the exam admit cards.

"In view of the Covid situation it is not possible to conduct the exam on June 20," state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said earlier. "EWS candidates have to be given permission for the exam as government guidelines and a decision regarding this is pending," he had added.

For candidates belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) the registration window was opened on June 21. These candidates were allowed to submit their applications by July 5.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Dotasra had said, "#REET It has been decided to conduct the exam on 26th September. Applications for EWS candidates will be accepted from 21st June to 5th July. Very soon the Board of Secondary Education will release the revised release."

REET was one of two big recruitment drives announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020. The other teacher recruitment process will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

