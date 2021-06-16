Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) On September 26: Education Minister

REET will be held on September 26, confirms state education minister

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) will be held on September 26, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said today. The exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and the board will release the revised schedule soon.

The exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 and was later postponed. "In view of the Covid situation it is not possible to conduct the exam on June 20," Mr Dotasra had said. "EWS candidates have to be given permission for the exam as government guidelines and a decision regarding this is pending," he had added.

For candidates belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) the registration window will open on June 21. These candidates can submit their applications by July 5.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Dotasra has said, "#REET It has been decided to conduct the exam on 26th September. Applications for EWS candidates will be accepted from 21st June to 5th July. Very soon the Board of Secondary Education will release the revised release."

#रीट परीक्षा 26 सितंबर को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



EWS अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आवेदन 21 जून से 5 जुलाई तक लिए जाएँगे। बहुत जल्द माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड संशोधित विज्ञप्ति जारी करेगा। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 16, 2021

