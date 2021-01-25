RBI Grade B Officer: Know Selection Process

RBI Grade B Officer recruitment: Selection is done through written exam and interview.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds direct recruitment for selection of Grade B Officers. First, the RBI notifies the recruitment indicating the total number of vacancies, the opening and closing date of registration, eligibility criteria and selection process. Candidates are asked to fill and submit the application forms available on the website of the RBI.

As per the last recruitment notice, which was released in 2019, the RBI had mentioned that the selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month and they will also be eligible for dearness allowance, local allowance, house rent allowance, family allowance and grade allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At that time, initial monthly gross emoluments were approximately Rs 77,208, the RBI had mentioned in the notice.

Selection to RBI Grade B Officer post is done through a series of tests which includes written test and interview.

Candidates belonging to general category can appear for the exam six times. There is no such restriction for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and EWS categories, if the posts are reserved for them.

Candidates with bachelor's degree, Master's Degree (in Economics, Econometrics, Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Integrated Economics Course, Finance), PGDM/ MBA Finance, Master's Degree in Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Mathematical Economics or Econometrics or Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur or Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay or Master's Degree in Mathematics or M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute or Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta are eligible for this post.

Details regarding the educational qualification can be found from the official job notification.

