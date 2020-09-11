Rajasthan PTET On September 16, Admit Cards Released

Rajasthan PTET admit card released

Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) will be held on September 16 and the admit cards for the exam have been released. The PTET is held for admission to 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card Download

Dungar College, Bikaner will conduct the PTET for the second consecutive time this year.

The exam was notified in January. It was initially scheduled to be held in May and has been postponed and rescheduled many times after that.

Candidates who secure minimum 50 percent of marks in the PTET will be declared to have qualified the exam. Those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need at least 45 percent of marks to pass the exam.

Last year, the PTET result was announced in May, 2019. Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had released the result.

This year the PTET will be held by the Dungar College, Bikaner for the second consecutive year. In 2018 and in 2017 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. In 2016 Kota University had conducted the exam. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007 and 2015 as well.

