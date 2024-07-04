PTET 2024: Results Out For Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota has announced the results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the PTET to check the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The entrance exam was conducted on June 9. The results are hosted on the official website www.ptetvmou2024.com

The university had earlier released the provisional and final answer key. After the provisional answer key, candidates were asked to send objections on questions from June 17 to 19. The candidates were required to pay Rs 100 per question on every objection filed along with proof for the objections.

Steps to check the Rajasthan PTET result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com.

Step 2: Open the PTET result link for the 2-year or 4-year course, as required

Step 3: Enter the login details and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result.



The PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

