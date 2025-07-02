Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Declares Result For BEd Courses, Check Direct Link

PTET Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has announced the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Result 2025 for 2-year and 4-year integrated courses. Candidates who appeared for the BA BEd, BEd, and BSc BEd exams can check their results on the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in. In addition to the results, the revised final answer key for both the 2-year and 4-year integrated courses has also been released.

PTET Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2025.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "PTET Result 2025" link.

Choose the appropriate link for either the 2-year or 4-year course.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Once submitted, your result will appear on the screen.

Check the result and save the page.

Take a printout for future reference.

The PTET for 2-year BEd and 4-year BA BEd/BSc BEd courses was conducted across 41 districts in Rajasthan on June 15, in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The provisional answer key was released on June 9, and objections were accepted until June 21.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official PTET website.