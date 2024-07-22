Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2024: College Allotment List Out, Check Details

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2024: Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the first PTET College Allotment List for 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process for the 2-year and 4-year Integrated Teachers Education Programme can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website, ptetvmou2024.com.

Candidates must pay the admission fee of Rs. 22,000 by July 25.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2024: Steps To Download College Allotment Letter

Visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com

On the homepage, select the program: 2-year or 4-year BA.BEd or BSc.BEd course

Click on the "Print Allotment Letter" link

Enter your login credentials such as roll number, counselling ID, and date of birth

Make the payment of the admission fee and save the allotment letter

Take a printout of the letter for future reference

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Online application for upward movement (after reporting to college): July 21 to July 26

College allotment information after upward movement: July 28

Reporting in colleges allotted after upward movement: July 29 to July 30

Rajasthan PTET (Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2024 was held on June 9. The examination was conducted in offline mode. The Rajasthan PTET exam is conducted for admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programs as well as four-year integrated Bachelor of Science and Education (BSc-BEd) and Bachelor of Arts and Education (BA-BEd) courses. These programs are conducted in various institutions across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2024: Arts Faculty Teaching Subjects