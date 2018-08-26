Rajasthan Police Constable Result, Admit Card For PST/PET Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

The Rajasthan Police recruitment wing has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination result 2018 for all the districts on its official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: August 26, 2018 20:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajasthan Police Constable Result, Admit Card For PST/PET Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: The Rajasthan Police recruitment wing has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination result 2018 for all the districts on its official website. The applicants who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment examination may check their Rajasthan Police Constable result by visiting Police website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police has also released the admit card for the further examinations (PST/PET) in the constable recruitment. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Check your results here

The results have been released district-wise.

The results can be accessed from the links given here:

Result of Tenth Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of Ninth Battalion RAC Tonk

Result of District Jaipur Rural 

Result of CID Intelligence Jaipur 

Result of District JhunJhunu

Result of Twelveth Battalion RAC Delhi

Result of Third Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of District Dausa

Result of District Alwar

Result of District Jaipur Commissionerate 

Result of District Banswara 

Result of District Bundi

Result of District Jhalawar

Result of District Pratapgarh

Result of District Sikar

Result of District Nagaur 

Result of District Baran 

Result of District Bhilwara 

Result of District Dungarpur 

Result of District Ajmer 

Result of First Battalion RAC Jodhpur 

Result of Fourteenth Battalion RAC Jaipur_Constable Driver 

Result of MBC_Kherwara 

Result of District Kota City

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Download Admit Card for PST/PET

Download admit card for PST/PET of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment after logging in to this link: Click here


Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rajasthan police resultrajasthan result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................