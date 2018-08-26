Rajasthan Police Constable Result, Admit Card For PST/PET Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: The Rajasthan Police recruitment wing has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination result 2018 for all the districts on its official website. The applicants who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment examination may check their Rajasthan Police Constable result by visiting Police website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police has also released the admit card for the further examinations (PST/PET) in the constable recruitment.
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Check your results here
The results have been released district-wise.
The results can be accessed from the links given here:
Result of Tenth Battalion RAC Bikaner
Result of Ninth Battalion RAC Tonk
Result of District Jaipur Rural
Result of CID Intelligence Jaipur
Result of Twelveth Battalion RAC Delhi
Result of Third Battalion RAC Bikaner
Result of District Jaipur Commissionerate
Result of First Battalion RAC Jodhpur
Result of Fourteenth Battalion RAC Jaipur_Constable Driver
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Download Admit Card for PST/PET
Download admit card for PST/PET of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment after logging in to this link: Click here
