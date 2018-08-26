Rajasthan Police Constable Result, Admit Card For PST/PET Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 Released @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: The Rajasthan Police recruitment wing has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination result 2018 for all the districts on its official website. The applicants who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment examination may check their Rajasthan Police Constable result by visiting Police website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police has also released the admit card for the further examinations (PST/PET) in the constable recruitment.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Check your results here

The results have been released district-wise.

The results can be accessed from the links given here:

Result of Tenth Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of Ninth Battalion RAC Tonk

Result of District Jaipur Rural

Result of CID Intelligence Jaipur

Result of District JhunJhunu

Result of Twelveth Battalion RAC Delhi

Result of Third Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of District Dausa

Result of District Alwar

Result of District Jaipur Commissionerate

Result of District Banswara

Result of District Bundi

Result of District Jhalawar

Result of District Pratapgarh

Result of District Sikar

Result of District Nagaur

Result of District Baran

Result of District Bhilwara

Result of District Dungarpur

Result of District Ajmer

Result of First Battalion RAC Jodhpur

Result of Fourteenth Battalion RAC Jaipur_Constable Driver

Result of MBC_Kherwara

Result of District Kota City

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Download Admit Card for PST/PET

Download admit card for PST/PET of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment after logging in to this link: Click here



