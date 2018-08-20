Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 Result Declared @ Police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 Result Declared

Rajasthan Police Board has declared the result for the Rajasthan Constable GD Recruitment Exam which was conducted in July 2018. The result is now available on the official website and those who appeared for the exam can check the same using their examination roll number. The examination had been conducted under strict provisions to check cheating and malpractices during the exam. The state government ahd also suspended internet services to make sure that exams were conducted cheating free.

Rajasthan GD Constable Recruitment 2018: How to check Written Exam Result?

Step one: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board: www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the exam result link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.

The server is busy as of now and hence candidates may face some difficulty in checking their result. Candidates are advised to be patient and check their result again after some time.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) next.

