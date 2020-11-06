Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Begins, Over 17 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Rajasthan Police constable exam will be held till November 8.

The written examination for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan has begun today. More than 17 lakh candidates will be taking the exam, which will last for three days, officials have told PTI.

Director General of Police M L Lather said the constable recruitment examination will be held in two shifts daily on November 6, 7 and 8. About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift.

A total of 17,61,760 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination for 5,438 constable posts. The written examination is being conducted at 518 examination centres in 32 districts of the state, he said in a statement.

Mr Lather said all the candidates have been instructed to reach the examination centre two hours before the scheduled time.

दिनांक 6, 7 व 8 नवंबर को होने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती लिखित परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले अभ्यार्थी,



परीक्षा केंद्र पर क्या नहीं लेकर/पहनकर जाने से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण दिशा-निर्देशों पर ध्यान दें।



दिए गए दिशा-निर्देशों के विपरीत व्यवहार करने पर परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश वर्जित होगा। pic.twitter.com/xuDLatwR5g — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 4, 2020

The exam will be held to fill 5,438 vacancies in the Constable post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and physical efficiency test. The written test carries 75% of the total weightage. The exam will be objective based and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the paper. Every question will carry 0.5 marks. For wrong answer, there will be a penalty of 25% marks. The exam will be held offline on OMR sheet.

