Rajasthan Police Constable Exam From November 6, Over 17 Lakh To Appear

For selection to Constable post in Rajasthan Police, over 17 lakh candidates are expected to sit for an exam which is scheduled to be held on November 6, 7 and 8. The Rajasthan Police admit cards have been released. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card

The exam will be held to fill 5,438 vacancies in the Constable post.

In September, while announcing the exam date Rajasthan Police DGP Bhupendra Singh had said that over 17 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

In his message for the candidates who will appear for the exam, Mr Singh had wished them good luck and has asked them to remain safe.

Exam will be held following all precautionary measures to not spread COVID-19 infection, he said in the press conference. "Details will be uploaded on the website soon," Mr Singh had said.

For selection to constable post, candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and physical efficiency test. The written test carries 75% of the total weightage. The exam will be objective based and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the paper. Every question will carry 0.5 marks. For wrong answer, there will be a penalty of 25% marks. The exam will be held offline on OMR sheet.

