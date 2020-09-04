Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date Announced, Over 17 Lakh To Appear

The Rajasthan Police exam date was announced by DGP Bhupendra Singh on Thursday evening.

Rajasthan Police exam will be held on November 6,7 and 8. Over 17 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The exam will be held to fill 5,438 vacancies in the Constable post.

In his message for the candidates, Mr Singh has wished candidates good luck and has asked them to remain safe.

Exam will be held following all precautionary measures to not spread COVID-19 infection, he added.