Rajasthan Constable Exam In November. Over 300 Candidates To Vie For 1 Post

Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020: Exam In November, 17 Lakh To Appear

For one Constable post in Rajasthan Police department, more than 300 candidates will compete. The exam is scheduled for November and will be held in three days. Bhupendra Singh, Director General of Police, Rajasthan announced the exam dates for Constable recruitment on Thursday evening.

Rajasthan police constable exams will be held on November 6, 7 and 8.

The exam will be held following COVID-19 rules, Mr Singh said in the press conference.

Admit cards for the exam can be expected this month or in October.

Candidates can follow the official website of Rajasthan Police, https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/, for updates on the exam and the admit cards.

As per a report published in February 2020, Biju George, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of the recruitment had said that in 2018, against 10,000 openings the department had received over 15 lakh applications -- 150 contenders for one post.

As on February, the state government had said that in 2020-21, the 41,000 jobs would be created in the education sector, 5,000 in the home department and 4,369 in the health sector. In addition to this, it also said that the local self-government would have 1,039 jobs, the cooperative department would have 1,000 jobs and there would be more than 500 jobs in the medical education sector.