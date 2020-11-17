Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: Answer Keys Available Till November 18

Rajasthan Police constable exam was held on November 6, 7 and 8.

Rajasthan Police has released the answer keys of the Constable exam which was held on November 6, 7, and 8. Nearly 17 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam. The answer keys were released on November 12 and it will be available online till November 18.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key

Candidates can access the answer keys online from the official website of the Rajasthan Police.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so till November 18 (midnight). The option to raise objections against the answer key is available online.

The examination was held in written mode on OMR sheets at 518 examination centers in 32 districts of the state. Arrangements were made to accommodate three lakh candidates in each shift, the Rajasthan Police had said in a statement.

A total of 5,438 Constable posts will be filled through this exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and physical efficiency test. The written test carries 75% of the total weightage. The exam will be objective-based and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the paper. Every question will carry 0.5 marks. For the wrong answer, there will be a penalty of 25% marks.

