Rajasthan Jail Warder (Jail Prahari) Result Declared

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018: Know How To Check

Result has been announced for the exam held for selection to the post of Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) in Rajasthan. Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice has released the result on the webportal jailprahariraj2018.in. The results have been released mandal-wise for Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, TSP Mandal, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Individual scores of candidates has also been released online. The exam was held, in October, as a part of selection process for filling up 670 vacancies in Jail Warder post.

Click here for result

A total of 6,639 candidates have qualified for the physical efficiency test which is expected to be held in the last week of December. Exact dates of the test will be intimated to candidates later.

The University had released the answer keys and candidates were allowed to raise objections till December 5.

Online registration for the recruitment was held in August-September through the official website and e-kiosks.

