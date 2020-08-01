Western Railway Notifies Jobs For Engineers. Selection On Merit Basis

The last date for submission of application is August 22.

Western Railway has announced jobs for Diploma and Graduate Engineers on contract basis in the Survey and Construction department. A total of 41 vacancies in Junior Technical Associate in Works, Electrical and signalling-telecommunication disciplines. The last date for submission of application is August 22.

"The engagement will be offered purely on contract basis up to 19.11.2020 from the date of contract, which can be renewed as a fresh contract on year to year basis or till such time availability of a regularly selected candidate, whichever is earlier," Western Railway has notified.

Selection to these posts will be purely on merit basis.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their educational qualification which will be of 55 marks, experience which carries 30 marks and personality or intelligence which carries 15 marks.

"Applicant has to submit only one application against the notification as per his eligibility whereas submitting more than one application in one category with different particulars like Name/Father's name/Community/Photo (face)/educational and or technical qualification etc. or with different E-mail ID/Mobile number are informed that all such applications will be summarily rejected," the Western Railway has notified.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever training is prescribed for the post and will be posted anywhere over the jurisdiction of Western Railway, it added.

