Western Railway Runs Special Trains From Ahmedabad To Mumbai After Plane Crash

Western Railway said it would run two trips each of two special superfast trains for the convenience of people in connection with Thursday's plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

As per Western Railway's release, 09494/09493 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 11.55 pm on Thursday and reach Mumbai Central at 08:10 am on Friday. The train will depart from Mumbai Central on Friday at 11.10 am and reach Ahmedabad on the same day at 7.30 pm.

This special train comprises AC 3-tier and AC chair car class coaches, and it will halt at Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations in both directions, the release added.

"The 09497 / 09498 Ahmedabad-Delhi Junction will depart from Ahmedabad at 11:45 pm on Thursday and will reach Delhi Junction at 2:30 pm the next day. Similarly, the train will depart from Delhi Junction at 5:30 pm on Friday and arrive in Ahmedabad at 8:30 am on the next day," the WR release added.

This train comprises AC 3-tier coaches, and it will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar Jn., Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt stations in both directions.

Earlier, officials said WR's disaster management team had been deployed for relief and rescue operations at the site of the plane crash.

A medical team and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

WR's 'Hospital Team' comprising six doctors, 20 staff and seven ambulances was also at the spot.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

