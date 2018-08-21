Central Railway Notifies Teacher (On Contract) Recruitment

Railway Jobs; Teacher Recruitment At Central Railway

Central Railways has invited teaching job aspirants/ railway job seekers for 6 posts of part time teachers (on contract) at Secondary School (E.M) and Junior College, Kalyan for the scholastic year 2018-2019. Interested candidates can appear for the interview on August 24, 2018 (10 am to 5 pm). If not completed on the same day, the interview will be conducted on the next day. 'Candidates should come prepared to stay in Mumbai for a minimum period of 3 days for viva. This may be extended depending on response of the candidates to notification and for completion of all formalities. No accommodation shall be provided for the candidates for interview,' reads the official notification.

Candidates with M.A. (Economics) and B.Ed./ M.Com. and B.Ed./ M.A. (English) and B.Ed./ B.A. (Arts) preference with English B.Ed./ B.A. (English) and B.Ed./ 12th standard pass with D.Ed (Urdu medium). Candidates must be in the age group of 18-65 years.

Vacancy Details

PGT Economics: 1 post

PGT Business Studies: 1 post

PGT English: 1 post

TGT English: 1 post

PRT: 1 post

Primary Teacher (Urdu): 1 post

The scheme will be valid for maximum 200 working days and minimum period of 7 working days or availability of a regularly selected candidate whichever is earliest.

