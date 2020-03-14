2.87 Lakh Posts Vacant In Railways: Government

As many as 2.87 lakh of the 15 lakh sanctioned positions are lying vacant in the railways.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said three centralised employment notifications (CENs) for around 1.41 lakh vacancies for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) were issued in 2018.

"Recruitment processes for the same have been completed. Further, in 2019, another four CENs for around 1.43 lakh additional vacancies have also been notified. Recruitment process for 01 CEN is completed and for remaining three CENs, is in progress.

"Contract labourers are engaged by the railway field units on need basis from time to time. Data of contract labourers' details is not maintained centrally," he said.

