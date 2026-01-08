84% Of Indian Professionals Feel Unprepared For Jobs In 2026: LinkedIn Report

Jobs In 2026: A rapidly evolving job market, driven largely by artificial intelligence, is leaving a majority of Indian professionals feeling unprepared for future employment opportunities, according to new research by LinkedIn.

The survey shows that 84% of professionals in India feel unprepared to find a new job, even as 72% say they are actively looking for new roles in 2026. LinkedIn noted that many candidates feel overwhelmed by increasingly complex and AI-driven hiring processes.

Although 87% of professionals are comfortable using AI at work, confidence drops when it comes to recruitment. Around 77% believe hiring now involves too many stages, while 66% say the process has become more impersonal. Slow recruiter responses and lack of feedback are adding to the strain, with 48% of respondents unsure how to make their applications stand out.

At the same time, AI is emerging as a key support tool for job seekers. Nearly 94% of Indian professionals plan to use AI in their job search, and 66% say it boosts their interview confidence. Despite this, 76% report that finding a new job has become harder over the past year.

LinkedIn data highlights rising competition, showing that the number of applicants per open role in India has more than doubled since early 2022. Recruiters are also feeling the pressure, with 74 per cent saying it has become more difficult to find qualified talent over the last year.

Career paths are shifting as a result. About 32 per cent of Gen X professionals are considering new roles or functions, while 32% of Gen Z job seekers are exploring opportunities outside their current industry. Entrepreneurship is also gaining momentum, with "founder" among the fastest-growing titles on LinkedIn.

Commenting on the findings, Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News, said: "AI is now a foundational part of how careers are built and how talent is evaluated across India's job market. What professionals need most is a clear understanding of how their skills translate into opportunity and how hiring decisions are actually made."

To help professionals prepare, LinkedIn's India Jobs on the Rise report identifies fast-growing roles such as Prompt Engineer, AI Engineer, and Software Engineer, along with rising demand in sales, cybersecurity, and advisory roles. Non-traditional careers, including Veterinarian, Solar Consultant, and Behavioural Therapist, are also seeing growth.

LinkedIn said its AI-powered job search and role-matching tools aim to help professionals navigate the increasingly competitive job market in 2026.