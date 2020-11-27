Punjab Education Department To Fill 8,393 Regular Teachers

Punjab education department has announced to fill 8393 vacant posts of teachers.

The Punjab Education Department has announced to recruit 8393 regular teachers. Application process for the recruitment will begin on December 1. Out of the total number of vacancies, 839 are reserved for economically weaker sections.

The recruitment drive is for filling vacant posts of Primary Teachers.

Official Job Notification

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has shared information about the recruitment on microblogging platform, Twitter. "Happy to share that Education Dept has invited applications for recruitment of 8393 regular teachers for our Govt schools. Eligible candidates can apply from 1st Dec 2020. We are undertaking recruitment in various Departments & I urge our youth to prepare well for examinations," he has tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the education recruitment directorate today released an advertisement to hire regular teachers for pre primary classes which were started in government schools in November 2017. The cabinet minister added that by releasing this advertisement Punjab has become the 'first state in the country to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes'.

