Punjab Board Announces Online Evaluation System For 2026 Board Exams

Teachers in Punjab will now evaluate answer sheets using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, said Punjab Education Minister, adding that teachers will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical scripts.

This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education also introduced the digital marking system.

"The state will roll out an On-Screen Marking system, making Punjab among the first state boards to adopt end-to-end digital evaluation for answer sheets," said Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh

The minister added that the system was tested during the September 2025 supplementary examinations, where 23,000 answer sheets were evaluated digitally.

Bains detailed the security measures in place in this system, stating that each page of the newly designed answer sheets will have a unique QR code, allowing secure scanning and digital processing. After scanning in a secure environment, answer sheets will be uploaded to a centralized dashboard. Examiners will evaluate scripts online under a structured assessment scheme, with marks automatically added and progress monitored in real time.

The PSEB will implement OSM in one subject of the matriculation examination in 2026 and plans to gradually expand it in subsequent examination cycles.