Punjab Teacher Recruitment For 8,393 Regular Posts: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Punjab teacher recruitment 2020: Application process begins tomorrow.

The registration process for the recruitment of regular primary teachers in Punjab will begin tomorrow (December 1). Through this recruitment, a total of 8,393 vacancies will be filled. Application forms will be available on the official website of the Education Department, Punjab, educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Applicants must be between 18-37 years of age as on December 1.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 3273 are for general, 839 for Backward Classes, 840 for Scheduled Castes (M&B), 839 for Scheduled Castes (R&O), 168 each for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) and Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) and 167 for Sportsperson (General).

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had tweeted about the recruitment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the education recruitment directorate today released an advertisement to hire regular teachers for pre primary classes which were started in government schools in November 2017. The cabinet minister added that by releasing this advertisement Punjab has become the 'first state in the country to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes'.

