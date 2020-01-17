Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test Rescheduled For Third Time In A Month

PSTET on January 19. Download admit card

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) will now be held on January 19, after being postponed twice in a span of one month. The PSTET was initially scheduled on December 22, and was then postponed and rescheduled to January 5. For both the exam dates, admit cards were also released by the Punjab School Education Board, the officiating body for the test. The exam was called off; on January 15 fresh admit card was released for the exam.

Download PSTET Admit Card

A report by the TOI says that the Board's decision to shift the exam date to January 19 was because of a glitch where the roll numbers allotted to candidates came in the sequence as their application number. This information was given by Board Secretary Mohd Tayeeb.

"The last minute checking of roll numbers allotted for January 5 test, resulted into these being in the same sequence as form numbers at many places which gave an impression as if it could become a reason for malpractices during the exam," he said. "An enquiry has been ordered into weak rationalization and the work has been withdrawn from Director Computers, PSEB," he added.

This exam was notified in 2018. Recruitment for 2019 PSTET has not been announced yet. The 2017 edition of the recruitment was held on February 25, 2018.

On December 20, the Board had cited "administrative reasons" for postponing the exam to January 5.

