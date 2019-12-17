Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) On December 22. Admit Card Out

PSTET 2018 Admit Card Released @ pstet.net

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) will be held on December 22. Admit cards have been released online. Candidates who have registered for the exam in November can download the admit card from the official website pstet.net. This is the 2018 edition of the teacher recruitment in Punjab that is being held in December. Registration for the exam was held in November. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on December 15. As of now, the recruitment process for this year has not begun.

Download Admit Card

The 2017 edition of the recruitment was held on February 25, 2018.

State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab conducts the exam for recruitment of primary and upper primary class teachers.

The exam has two papers of the TET. Paper 1 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper 2 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).

Click here for more Jobs News