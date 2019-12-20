Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Postponed

Registration for PSTET was held in November.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) has been rescheduled to January 5, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 22. Admit cards have also been released for the candidates. However as per the official notification released regarding the postponement of the exam, the revised schedule for the admit cards will be made available soon. This is the 2018 edition of the recruitment, the 2017 edition of the recruitment was held on February 25, 2018.

"Due to administrative the exam of PSTET 2018 to be conducted on 22 December 2019 is rescheduled to date 5 January 2020. Revised schedule for admit cards shall be made available soon," reads the official notice released for the postponement of the exam.

Registration for PSTET was held in November. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on December 15.

The PSTET has two papers-- Paper 1 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper 2 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).

State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab conducts the exam for recruitment of primary and upper primary class teachers.

