Political Science, Public Administration Interchangeable For Teacher Appointment: UGC

UGC clarified that Political Science and Public Administration can be interchangeable

Now, those with a Master degree and NET in Political Science or Public Administration can be considered for faculty position in Political Science as well as Public Administration. The decision was revealed by UGC in a notice on its official website. However, the final decision on such appointments will rest with the concerned Higher Education Institute.

UGC has issued the public notice in response to the issue of the two subjects of Political Science and Public Administration can be used interchangably.

The UGC notice reads, "...that both the subjects are inter-dependent yet discerningly distinct in nature and hence, the candidates with Masters degree/NET either in Political Science or Public Administration may be considered for faculty position in Political Science as well as Public Administration...".

The notice goes on to say that the last decision will rest with the Higher Education Institute (HEI) depending upon the requirement of expertise at the concerned HEI.

In order to be appointed for a faculty position in any of the HEIs in India, a candidate must have a Master's degree in the concerned subject and must have qualified UGC NET exam in the concerned subject.

In another news, MHRD has made PhD mandatory for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in Indian universities.

