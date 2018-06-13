Ph.D Mandatory For Assistant Professor Recruitment In Universities From 2021 Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has notified that Ph.D will be mandatory for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in Indian universities.

Human Resource Development ( HRD ) ministry has notified that Ph.D will be mandatory for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in Indian universities. The new regulation will be in place from July 2021 and the same rule will also be applied for promotion to Assistant Professor (Selection Grade) in colleges, said a press note from the ministry."In order to attract and retain the best quality teachers and other academic staff in Universities and Colleges, the UGC has brought out new regulations," said HRD."Ph.D Degree shall be mandatory requirement for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in University with the effect from 1st July, 2021. However, Masters degree with NET or Ph.D. will continue to be the minimum eligibility requirement for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in colleges," said the statement from HRD.The Regulations mandate introduction of one month induction programme for newly recruited Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges/Higher Education Institutions.According to new rules, incentives to teachers as provided in the earlier Regulations of 2010 and subsequent amendments have been retained and these include incentives for MPhil/Ph.D.The new regulations have done away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based appraisal and according to HRD, a new simplified teacher evaluation grading system has been introduced and research score added for Universities to improve research output.The new regulation has a special provision for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities and Colleges for Ph.D Degree holders from a University/institution in the top 500 Global rankings. Hindustan Times reported that international rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai) will be considered for this.Promotion criteria under University Grants Commission(UGC)’s Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for teachers has been made more research oriented while in case of College teachers, CAS criteria is more focused on teaching, the regulation maintains.For the first time, the new regulation directs that the provision for promotion in Colleges will be up to Professor level.It also mandates that research dusters will be created in the Universities within the State for Sharing research facilities, skills and infrastructure to ensure optimal utilization of resources and creating synergies among higher education institutions.UGC had earlier released a draft regulation of Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities & Colleges and measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) 2018 on February 9, which invited criticism from several quarters.UGC had sought feedback from stakeholders and general public on the Draft Regulation till February 28, 2018.Weightages are assigned for CAS in respect of MOOCs and E-content in Universities and Colleges.Upto 10% of the existing sanctioned strength of Professors in Universities shalt be appointed as Senior Professors in the Universities.Senior Professors in Universities will be appointed through direct recruitment and through promotion under CAS.Universities will accord permission and provide need based facilities to college teachers to supervise Ph.D/M.Phil scholars. Special category of medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in eligibility criteria for Assistant Director/College Director, Physical Education and Sports, and Deputy Director, Physical Education and Sports in Universities has been made to promote sports in Universities and Colleges.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter