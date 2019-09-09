Over 38,000 take exam for recruitment of constables in Himachal Pradesh police

Almost a month after the Himachal Pradesh government cancelled the examination for the recruitment of constables in the state police following the arrest of people impersonating as candidates, over 38,000 took the reconducted test on Sunday.

The examination was reconducted after six men from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were caught impersonating as candidates at a test centre in Parol area of Kangra district on August 12.

Later, more arrests were made.

A total of 38,277 candidates appeared for the one-hour test on Sunday, an official said, adding that of 39,259 candidates, 1,032 did not take the examination.

Jammers were installed to check copying through mobile phones, the state official said.

He said 773 mobile jammers were installed at 736 examination halls located at 40 venues in all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The highest number of candidates (11,188) appeared for the test in Kangra district followed by Mandi (7,227), Chamba (3,076), Una (2,892), Shimla (2,542), Hamirpur (2,465), Sirmour (2,453), Bilaspur (2,425), Solan (1,963), Kullu (1,774), Kinnaur (197) and Lahaul-Spiti (25).

