Himachal Pradesh Announces Constable Exam Result

Himachal Police Constable recruitment exam result has been announced

Himachal Police Recruitment Board has announced the result for Constable recruitment exam. The exam was conducted on September 8 and 38,214 candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted at 40 exam centres in the state. As per local media reports, 12,705 candidates have qualified in the written examination and will now need to appear in the Personality Test. Information about Personality Test will be released later by the concerned authority.

In the exam, 10,122 candidates have qualified for the male constable post, 2,477 candidates have qualified for female constable post, and 106 candidates have qualified for Driver constable post.

The result was announced by the Police headquarter on Friday and the result has been sent to respective districts. Police Superintendents of the districts have been instructed to display the result on the notice board.

The next stage in the selection process is Personality Test. The Personality Test will carry 15 marks. Candidates will be shortlisted for empanelment on the basis of cumulative marks of the written exam and personality test.

The recruitment board had announced 1,063 Constable vacancies. The Board had conducted the written exam on August 11 but the exam was cancelled after allegations of malpractices at an exam centre in Kangra.

