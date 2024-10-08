HP Police Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

HP Police Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for HPPSC Constable Recruitment 2024
- Step 3. A new page will open on the screen. Click on apply and provide the required details
- Step 4. Submit and save the application form
The official notification reads: "All police constables on initial recruitment shall undergo induction training/Recruits Training Course in batches as determined by the Director General of Police, HP. The period of training shall be 9 months. After completing the basic Recruitment Training Course (RTC), the newly recruited constables will undergo a Special Commando Course at PTC Daroh. In case a recruit is unable to pass the Recruitment Training Course and the Special Commando Course, his or her service shall be liable to termination."
The recruitment process will consist of four stages:
1. Physical Test
This will include the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
2. Written Test
The written test will consist of 90 marks. It will be an offline, multiple-choice, objective-type examination with a duration of two hours.
3. Evaluation & Document Verification
After passing the previous stages, candidates will undergo document verification.
4. Medical Examination
This is final stage of the recruitment process, where candidates will be selected after qualifying for the medical examination.