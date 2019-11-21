Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Result Update

OTET Result 2019: Here's What Candidates Should Know

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) result can be expected soon, though there is no official confirmation on the declaration date. The last update in connection to the exam was regarding the official answer key, which was released on October 6. Objections were invited against the answer key till October 10.

Board of Secondary Education Odisha or the BSE Odisha is official exam conducting board for the OTET. The Board also conducts and regulates the secondary level exam or the class 10 board exam which is popularly referred to as matric exam in the state.

This year, OTET was held for two batches of candidates-one batch that could not take the 2018 edition of the exam due to paper leak and the other batch that comprised candidates who had registered for the current edition of the exam. Last year, the Board had to cancel the exam after images of the question paper went viral on the social media. More than 1 lakh candidates had suffered due to the paper leak.

OTET was held on August 5.

OTET result can be expected on the official website of the BSE Odisha or at the result portal orissaresults.nic.in.

