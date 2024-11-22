Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test Results Released, Check Steps To Download

OTET Result 2024 Out: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The board has also released the OMR sheet, digitized certificate, and scoring key. The examination was held on August 12, 2024, and comprised two papers. Paper I included questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics, while Paper II covered Child Development and Pedagogy and Language I.

The provisional answer key was issued on September 19, 2024, with objections accepted until September 28, 2024.

OTET Result 2024: Check Steps To Download



Follow these steps to access your result:

Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the OTET Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the result page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of BSE Odisha.