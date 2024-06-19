Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

Odisha TET Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the result of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can check their results and download scorecards by visiting the official website, : The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the result of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can check their results and download scorecards by visiting the official website, bseodisha.ac.in

The OSSTET is an annual examination that determines the eligibility of candidates for teaching roles in Odisha's secondary schools. This year's test was administered in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. There were no penalties for incorrect answers. Successful candidates will receive the OSSTET certificate from BSE, Odisha.

OSSTET Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Find the latest updates section and click the "OSSTET Result 2024" link.

Log in as the new page opens.

Enter your registration details (roll number and date of birth) or mobile number.

Click on the "Find Result" button.

OSSTET Result 2024: Qualifying Score



To clear the exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum qualifying score. The cutoff for the general category is 45%, while for the SC/ST/PH/SEBC categories, it is 35%.