BSE Odisha Releases OTET Result. Direct Download Link Here

OTET result 2019: BSE Odisha has released the OTET 2019 result at bseodisha.ac.in.

OTET result 2019: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) result today. The OTET result has been released on the official portal of the exam for the test held on August 5. The results have been released at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates may check the OTET result now from bseodisha.ac.in after entering their registration number and password. According to an update available on the OTET result page, the candidates will be able access the results will December 5.

OTET result 2019: Direct link

OTET result has been declared on the official website of BSE Odisha.

OTET result 2019 is available on the direct link provided here:

OTET Result 2019 direct link

OTET result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your OTET results:

Step 1: Click on the link provided above

Step 2: Enter your registration details

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Check your OTET result 2019 from next page

This year, OTET was held for two batches of candidates-one batch that could not take the 2018 edition of the exam due to paper leak and the other batch that comprised candidates who had registered for the current edition of the exam. Last year, the Board had to cancel the exam after images of the question paper went viral on the social media. More than 1 lakh candidates had suffered due to the paper leak.

The Board had released the preliminary answer keys of the exam on October 6. Candidates were allowed to submit objections against the answer key till October 10.

OTET is the teacher recruitment exam conducted at the state level for appointment of teachers for class 1-8. The exam is held annually. Last year close to 1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

BSE Odisha is official exam conducting board for the OTET. The Board also conducts the secondary level exam or the class 10 board exam which is popularly referred to as matric exam in the state.

Meanwhile the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled for December 8. The admit cards have been released.

