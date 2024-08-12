OTET Admit Card 2024 Out Today, Check Steps To Download

OTET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the "Latest Updates" section
- Click on the link for "OTET Admit Card 2024"
- Enter your login details
- Save and print out the admit card for future reference
The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts. OTET is a qualifying examination for candidates who wish to work as teachers for classes 1 to 8 in State Government schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools in Odisha.
OTET 2024: Exam Pattern
There will be two papers in OTET 2024. Both papers will be of two and a half hours duration. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark with four alternatives, of which only one answer will be correct. The question papers in non-language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., in Odia and English.
For Language-I, the available languages are Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali. The candidate must choose one of these languages for the Language-I subject. Language-II will be English for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.