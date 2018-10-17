OSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 219 Excise Constables Vacancies In Odisha

OSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 219 Excise Constables Vacancies

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 219 Excise Constables. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment online till November 12, 2018. Candidates will be selected for appointment on the basis of a written test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Important Dates

Last date for online registration: November 12, 2018

Last date for application fee payment online: November 12, 2018

Last date for payment of application fee by treasury challan: November 19, 2018

Last date for online application: November 19, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed High School Certificate examination or equivalent examination.

Candidate must have passed middle school with Odia as a language subject or matriculation with Odia as medium or passed in Odia language subject in class 7th or above or passed a test in Odia in Middle English School Standard conducted by School and Mass Education department.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online on the official OSSSC website: www.osssc.gov.in.

General/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 100 either online or through E-Challan to account '0051-P.S.C.-104-UPSC/SSC-Examination Fee-0047-Fees Collected for conducting Examination by OSSSC - 02213'. SC/ST candidates don't have to pay any fee.

