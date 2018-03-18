Odisha Public Service Commission Notifies Dental Surgeon Recruitment; Check Details

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery and having a registration certificate under the Dentists Act 1948 and also having required conversion certificates (for those having degrees from Universities or Foreign Countries) are eligible to apply.
Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years.
OPSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in career marking and written test (30: 70 weightage). In case of career marking, equal weightage should be given to marks secured in 10th class, 12th class and bachelor of dental surgery exam.
The written test would comprise of 200 questions totaling to 200 marks. There will be no negative marking. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours for the exam and the syllabus will be as per Dental Council of India (DCI) syllabus of BDS.
