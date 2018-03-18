Odisha Public Service Commission Notifies Dental Surgeon Recruitment; Check Details Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Dental Surgeon in Group 'A' Jr of Odisha Medical Services (Dental) cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department. Online registration will be open till 7 April 2018.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Dental Surgeon in Group 'A' Jr of Odisha Medical Services (Dental) cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department. Online registration will be open till 7 April 2018. Candidates can apply at opsconline.gov.in against 198 available posts. Candidates should note that the posts are temporary and are likely to be permanent. The appointment can be terminated on one month's notice from either side without assigning any reason thereof. Details of the recruitment are available at opsc.gov.in.



Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery and having a registration certificate under the Dentists Act 1948 and also having required conversion certificates (for those having degrees from Universities or Foreign Countries) are eligible to apply.



Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years.



OPSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in career marking and written test (30: 70 weightage). In case of career marking, equal weightage should be given to marks secured in 10th class, 12th class and bachelor of dental surgery exam.



The written test would comprise of 200 questions totaling to 200 marks. There will be no negative marking. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours for the exam and the syllabus will be as per Dental Council of India (DCI) syllabus of BDS.



OPSC will conduct the written test at Cuttack on 6 May (tentative date).



