Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment In Odisha, Check Details

Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment In Odisha

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT OPSC Recruitment 2017 For Assistant Agriculture Officer Post New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin online recruitment for Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class II (Group B) of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service under Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department. The online application form will be available till 18 December 2017. Candidates can start submitting their application from 17 November 2017. Applicants should note that this is a special recruitment drive for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) only. A total of 65 vacancies are available for the post.



In order to be eligible for the recruitment candidates must have graduate degree in agriculture and must be in the age group of 21-32 years. Applicants are exempted from payment of application fees.



OPSC will select candidates on the basis of career marks and interview. A total of 130 candidates will be shortlisted for the interview and the career wise weightage will be class 10 (25%), class 12 (25%) and graduation (50%).



OPSC has also invited applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries and ARD Department. A total of 364 vacancies are available for recruitment. Candidates shall have to send the hard copy of the application along with certificates/ documents within 30 November 2017. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in animal husbandry and veterinary science are eligible to apply.



Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website of the Commission at opsc.gov.in.



