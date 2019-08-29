NYKS Admit Card 2019 Released, 'Enough Time Not Given For Preparation,' Complain Aspirants

NYKS admit card 2019: The hall ticket has been released on the official website, nyks.nic.in.

NYKS admit card 2019: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan or NYJKS, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has released the admit card for various recruitment exams scheduled to be held in September. NYKS admit card has been released for the Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinator, Lower Divisional Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Computer Operator, Accounts clerk cum typist, Stenographer - II, Assistant, Jr. Computer Programmer, Librarian, and Sr. Hindi Translator posts announced recently. As the NYKS admit card has been released earlier, candidates complained about less preparation time for the registration process was ended recently. NYKS admit card has been released on the official website, nyks.nic.in.

"I have filled the forms for this recruitment recently. Now they have fixed my exam in September. The aspirants have not been given proper time for preparation," said a candidate who had applied for Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinator post.

Last date for applying for these posts was August 17, 2019.

The NYKS recruitment exam for various posts will be held based on the schedule given here:

Post Date Shift Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinator 8-Sep-19 8 AM to 10 AM Lower Divisional Clerk 8-Sep-19 12 PM to 2 PM Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 8-Sep-19 4 PM to 6 PM Computer Operator 7-Sep-19 8 AM to 10 AM Accounts clerk cum typist 7-Sep-19 12 PM to 2 PM Stenographer - II 7-Sep-19 4 PM to 6 PM Assistant 6-Sep-19 10 AM to 12 PM Jr. Computer Programmer 6-Sep-19 2 PM to 4 PM Librarian 9-Sep-19 10 AM to 12 PM Sr. Hindi Translator 9-Sep-19 2 PM to 4 PM

Nehru Yuva Kendras were established in the year 1972 with the objective of providing rural youth avenues to take part in the process of nation building as well providing opportunities for the development of their personality and skills.

