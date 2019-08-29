Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) Result Declared

MP TET Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

Results have been declared for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET). The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has hosted the result on the official website. The exam was held in February.

MP TET Result

The said result is for the high school teacher post. The result is for primary and middle school teacher posts is awaited.

The Board had conducted the exam from February 1 to February 11.

The answer keys of the question paper were released by the Board on February 13. Candidates were asked to check the answer key and raise objections.

The exam was held in 15 subjects and in English language.

As of now, the Board has released the result and the final answer key of the exam.

The recruitment was notified in August 2018 and the online application submission window was open till October 6.

