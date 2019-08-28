75 New Medical Colleges Approved. 15,700 MBBS Seats To Be Added, Says Centre

New medical colleges would lead to addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats: Centre

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for establishment of 75 additional government medical colleges by 2021-22 attached with existing district or referral hospitals under Phase-III of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored scheme. For the schemes approved today to increase the availability of healthcare infrastructure and manpower, the Cabinet also sanctioned an expenditure of Rs. 24,375 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period i.e. up to 2021-22, said a statement from the Central government.

The establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing District or Referral Hospitals, would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in Government sector, utilize existing infrastructure of districts hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country, the statement added.

New medical colleges would be set up in under-served areas having no medical college with at least 200 bedded District Hospital. Preference will be given to aspirational districts and District Hospitals having 300 beds, it said.

According to the government, the scheme on establishment of new medical colleges would lead to addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.

The government had earlier approved to establish 58 new medical colleges attached with existing district or referral hospitals under Phase-I and 24 under Phase-II. Of this, 39 medical colleges under Phase-I, have already started functioning, while the remaining 19 would be made functional by 2020-21, the government said. Under Phase-II, 18 new medical colleges have been approved.

